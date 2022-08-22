JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Monday’s ALICE training at Greater Johnstown Middle School took on a new perspective this year, teacher Lauren Hoffman said.
She was one of the educators on the Messenger Street playground in April when four juveniles drove by and waved a suspected weapon out the window. The group was later found and charged. Police said at the time the weapon was an Orbeez Blaster toy.
The situation was still terrifying, she said, and trying to gather and calmly guide multiple groups of students wasn’t easy.
“Actually sitting through this training this year is so meaningful to me,” Hoffman said.
“It’s definitely worthwhile.”
Her colleague, Melissa Hall, agreed. She said “in the world we live in,” school shootings are a real possibility.
“Just being prepared can change everything,” Hall added.
The training at the middle school was the second that day for the district.
Chad Miller, Johnstown police captain, provided the instructional session to high school educators in the morning before heading to the Hornerstown neighborhood school for the afternoon gathering.
The trainings were split into two sections at both buildings.
First, Miller took the stage and made his way through a slideshow that covered statistics, information and what “ALICE” stands for – Alert-Lockdown- Inform-Counter-Evacuate.
Then, the teachers returned to their classrooms and put their training into practice.
Police provided a real-time drill of an active intruder.
“The whole purpose of this training is ‘Do not be a victim,’ ” Miller said.
He advised the group to always be alert and aware of their surroundings whether it’s in the halls or out in public; covered an OODA loop, which stands for observe, orient, decide, act; reunification points; how to extend the situation so police can arrive; and several other topics.
“I think it’s great training,” Miller said afterward.
The Johnstown officer noted that these sort of instructional sessions have continuously evolved since the mass shooting at Colorado’s Columbine High School in 1999 and now, similar incidents are becoming more prevalent.
“Teachers have to be prepared in any way,” Miller said.
Amy Arcurio, district superintendent, said Greater Johnstown provides this training to the educators as often as possible and, with the new school year just days away, the administrators wanted to make sure they were up to speed.
The elementary staff and faculty will receive the training later in the month.
“I think a school district will flourish when safety and wellness are at the forefront,” Arcurio said.
She also commended Miller for dedicating his day to preparing the educators for the possibility of an active intruder scenario.
“We saw the need with everything going on,” assistant to the superintendent and safety coordinator Michael Dadey said.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
