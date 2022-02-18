JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than a dozen Greater Johnstown Elementary School teachers gathered in the school’s library on Friday to learn how they can include the wetlands area near the Lower Yoder Township school in their lessons.
“I think it’s going to be really adventurous to the students,” fourth-grade teacher Kathleen Kirwan said. She viewed the seminar as a good experience that could have a positive impact on the school’s students.
“I think it’s important for our young people to learn about the environment,” Kirwan said.
Jessica Kester, president and Project WET coordinator for the Pennsylvania Association of Environmental Education, led the seminar for the group of third- and fourth-grade educators during an in-service day. The teachers worked in groups and separately throughout the six-hour session while Kester instructed them on the “Wow! Wonders of Wetlands” program.
“We’re learning how to adopt the curriculum to an indoor location,” Kester said.
The group worked their way through eight different lessons. Each lends itself to a variety of subjects, the instructor said.
“We’ve got a lot of ways to work environmental ecology into a broader spectrum of standards,” Kester said.
In addition to science-based lessons, the teachers also received idea for working the curriculum into literacy, art and music.
Outside the blocks
Greater Johnstown received a $3,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection last year to implement this program. That included the purchase of rain boots, ponchos, journals and other necessary equipment.
Kim Moore, assistant elementary principal, has led the effort to include environmental education at the school and plans to apply for another DEP grant to rehabilitate the wetlands area, which was established roughly 25 years ago.
“The goal is to clean it up and make it more accessible for the kids,” she said.
Moore was inspired to fix up the lowland, which features a boardwalk and an observation deck, because her father had done a similar project at the Dunnings Creek wetland in Bedford County.
“I thought I should try to simulate what my dad did,” she said.
Moore also saw how important it is to get students, some of whom she said have never been to a green space, outdoors and active in ecological activities.
Kester noted that students tend to be more excited about education when they’re outside instead of in a classroom.
‘Spark that interest’
Moore said her plan is to “get children exposed to the outdoors and spark that interest” in the environment. She wants to eventually expand the program to all grades at the school and install butterfly boxes, bat habitats and other safe areas for varying species.
Until then, every class can access the wetland, although it’s overgrown with invasive plants.
Moore would also like to work with local environmental groups to rehabilitate the wetlands and encouraged anyone interested to reach out to her.
“I feel that we are extremely fortunate to have this on our property,” she said.
Kirwan said she hopes that, once the curriculum is implemented, it provides pupils with a good background for understanding the world around them and inspires them to take better care of the planet.
