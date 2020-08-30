A team of Greater Johnstown teachers have combined their individual disciplines to contribute to the WQED “Save Our Schools” project.
Christian Wrabley, a high school social studies teacher, was the lead for the district and sought help from his colleagues Toya Thomas, science; Tracey King, English language arts; and Rob Malcolm, mathematics, to help design an in-depth lesson.
“It’s a cross-curricular project,” Wrabley said.
The topic they chose was to have students design a solution to a real issue in a community.
One of the key challenges was creating something that wasn’t isolated under one subject but still focused on a singular goal, King said.
What the group decided on was how to create a green space, and they used the city as inspiration.
Detailed in the summary of their plan is how Johnstown was designed to support a population much larger than that which lives in it currently.
Because there’s so much unused, blighted homes and buildings become a problem, but “a positive trend across the country is to revive depressed cities by tearing down blight and building green spaces,” the outline states.
Each teacher had to design how their subject would contribute to the creation of this goal and create assignments for students to complete.
For example, Thomas said she focused on the mental effects of a green space on people and the science behind how these areas can help with relaxation.
They were then invited to Pittsburgh individually in the beginning of August to record introductions, activities and descriptions of the planned work at WQED.
“It was a group project that was individually pieced together,” King said.
Once the project is finished it’ll be shown in a 30-minute episode to be broadcast on five different WQED stations.
However, when that is going to be is still unknown.
The project stemmed from the prediction that some, if not all, 200 school districts served by WQED will shut down again this fall due to the pandemic.
In a proactive approach to the situation, the organization wanted to be prepared with worthwhile educational broadcasts, Wrabley said.
King, Thomas and Wrabley think even if schools don’t close that the project could still be useful for learning purposes.
“It’ll be available for schools, teachers and parents to use as they like,” King said.
Once the group’s project is released, students will be responsible to complete the work outlined in the proposal.
They will have to use “skills, knowledge, ideas, questions, formulas and strategies from all content areas” every day to finish their work.
The project is designed as a 10-day unit.
According to the plan, it can be completed either completely online with resources that will be found on WQED’s website or students can print out all the materials needed from the same location and work entirely with paper and a pencil.
“The whole experience was really cool,” Wrabley said.
His colleagues echoed his enjoyment, though Thomas admitted that it was “difficult at times.”
King added that she “loved” that it was an interplay of education stakeholders being proactive and being pushed out of her “comfort zone as a learner was super rewarding.”
Wrabley also stated that participating in this project gives a good example of how hard teachers have been working even though they haven’t been in the classroom.
