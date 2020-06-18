In a unanimous move at Thursday’s special meeting, the Greater Johnstown School Board approved the teachers contract as presented.
“The teachers felt like we were being heard,” Greater Johnstown Education Association President Tina Rogers said. “We were being listened to this time.”
There was “a lot of open communication” between the teachers union and the school officials during the negotiation, Rogers explained.
She and Vice President Nancy Behe couldn’t go into much detail about the new contract, which is effective July 1 through June 30, 2021, but the pair did say they gained a 3% raise in the salary scale.
Within the agreement, there’s also improved retirement benefits, which are better but for not as long of a duration, and the union saw a small decrease in its health insurance; however that adjustment is still sustainable for the members, Behe said.
Of the 142 association members who voted on the contract Thursday, 141 approved the terms.
“The whole exercise that we did in negotiations was student-centered,” Behe said. “That was our common ground, and I think that’s why it went so much better this time than last time around. Both sides had the feeling of ‘We understand what you do.’ ”
Behe also believes that the COVID-19 pandemic may have helped with negotiations because it put a spotlight on all the work teachers devote to education and students.
Rogers added that the UniServ representative and state mediator were impressed by the dedication of the union and district to work together and come to an agreement.
She explained that a lot of teacher contract negotiations across the state were frozen or extended one more year due to the coronavirus.
“When you invest in teachers, you’re going to get your return,” Behe said.
Superintendent Amy Arcurio commended the union and district members who came to an agreement on this contract.
“We worked tirelessly to ensure that we were able to put together a solid package for the teachers at the Greater Johnstown School District,” Arcurio said. She added that the support of the two groups will only lead to “wonderful relationships” in the district.
Part of that support is going to be monthly meetings held between the union and school administration to discuss matters involving the district and how the groups can continue to work together.
Personnel and negotiations committee Chairman Jason Moore said he wanted to “thank the association and everybody for having just a great negotiating experience.”
“Our teachers deserve to be well-paid and be well-respected,” Moore said. “I think what we came up with here is a win-win for everybody.”
In other business, the members approved the proposed operating budget for the 2020-21 school year with no increase in the millage rate.
That document lists estimated revenues as $50,727,695, estimated expenditures as $51,977,695 and use of the fund balance in the amount of $1,250,000.
