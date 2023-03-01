JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown High School educators and administrators lined up on the far side of Cochran Auditorium on Wednesday to get a "Polar Pop" and raise funds for Special Olympics Pennsylvania.
Students on the bocce ball team lined up behind them and burst cold water balloons above each of their heads.
"It's fun," teacher Jennifer Havener said. "I do it every year."
The bocce ball team has existed at the high school for four years and for three of those years, they've held the event, which is a sibling of the typical polar plunge.
Coach and special education teacher Emily Buzzard said the group garners donations from those who sign up to have a balloon popped over their heads, such as Superintendent Amy Arcurio, and special education director Amie Lumadue.
This year, there were 10 participants.
"Our message is full inclusion for students in sports, extracurriculars and school," Buzzard said. "So, this is just helping us spread the word for inclusion."
Supporting the students is an important part of participation as well.
"We have a great, absolutely wonderful team," Lumadue said as she toweled off. "They get along so well and support each other so much."
She added that the money raised for Special Olympics is also a great endeavor.
As of Wednesday, the Greater Johnstown team had raised nearly $1,300.
It was Special Olympics that approached Greater Johnstown a handful of years ago about creating a bocce ball team.
The group is made up of students with and without disabilities.
Member and sophomore Fiona Stuart said she learned about the team as an eighth-grader and found the concept interesting so she went out for the team.
"They were all so inviting," she said.
Stuart was one of the students who popped balloons above the educators' heads on Wednesday.
As for raising funds for Special Olympics, she said it "feels good to be part of something that makes people feel good."
The Greater Johnstown High School bocce ball team finished their season in the Johnstown Area League before playoffs with a record of 5-3 this year.
They faced off against seven other local teams, such as Penn Cambria and Berlin Area school districts.
