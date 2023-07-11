JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown School District’s suite of summer programs is in full swing after the Trojan Summer Academy and Extended School Year started on Monday.
Those programs are offered in addition to the annual Summer in the City and Coopersdale Homes’ Coop Camp activities that started in June.
“I loved it,” 7-year-old Nicholina Cornelius said of the first day at the summer academy.
Cornelius said that although she was shy at first, she summoned up her courage, and now she loves the program – especially her teacher, Deana Mondi.
“She is so nice and great and lovely,” Cornelius said.
She and a handful of other first-graders were working on sounding out words on Tuesday before moving on to other English work.
The Trojan Summer Academy was created out of a need to address learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, and district officials said that they have found that it helps students retain what they learned the prior school year throughout the summer.
Courtney Simko, elementary school assistant principal, said that a group of students is invited to participate based on grades and other data, but the program is open to anyone.
“We had so many families take advantage of that opportunity,” she said.
On the second day, the academy had 300 students enrolled for the four-week offering.
Ross Houston, also an elementary school assistant principal, said that the district takes care of all the students’ needs, from breakfast and lunch to transportation to and from the school.
The elementary serves students from kindergarten through seventh grade, and the high school does so for students in eighth through 12th grades.
Extended School Year is a parallel educational program for students in kindergarten through 12th grade with special needs, and Summer in the City at Zion Lutheran Church offers students of all ages a chance to hang out with friends, participate in games and add some fun to their summer.
The same goes for Coop Camp, which takes place from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday in the community room at Coopersdale Homes, where students work on skill- building, hear from speakers and get educational help.
“One of our focal points is community engagement,” Houston said.
Throughout the four weeks of Trojan Summer Academy at the elementary school, students work on their social and emotional needs, as well as core subjects such as mathematics and reading, with the goal of growth.
“If there was student growth in any way, that is success in our eyes,” Simko said.
Faculty and staff sign up for the programs independently, and Houston said he and Simko are extremely appreciative of the teachers and others who have done that.
Mondi said she’s glad to lend a hand.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “Everybody is more relaxed.”
Mondi also said it’s great to see the students every morning because they “get so excited to see us in the summer.”
Chuck Wyatt Jr. finds the work fulfilling. He’s a behavioral intervention specialist with Greater Johnstown School District who signed up to help out.
Wyatt said that he and other specialists have assisted students throughout the school year, and that getting the opportunity to extend that service – specifically helping them get through the extended schooling – is great.
