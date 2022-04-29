JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As a student, Megan Stiffler helped out with the annual Greater Johnstown High School Key Club Empty Bowls Dinner, and now as an alumna she returns regularly to support the event.
"Every year, I try to make it," she said.
Stiffler was one of several community members that packed in to Bottle Works Arts on 3rd in the Cambria City section of Johnstown on Friday for the 11th annual dinner.
The Greater Johnstown graduate said she loves seeing the dinner grow every year with more students, staff and teachers getting involved.
"This fundraiser is one of my most favorite things to do," club adviser and art teacher Cindy Maloy said.
That's because the students have a large role in organizing the dinner, it's well-received every year and benefits local nonprofits and charities.
"The students have such big hearts and so much to give," Maloy said.
The way the event works is with the price of admission attendees pick a handmade bowl, created by a student or staff member at Greater Johnstown, then get soup, supplied by Nutrition Inc., the district's meal provider.
"The idea is you take the bowl home with you, and it's a reminder that someone in the community has an empty bowl," Maloy said.
According to information from the club, one in five children in Cambria County goes without food on a daily basis.
In the city of Johnstown, 38.5% of residents live in poverty along with 15% of the population of Cambria County.
Guests had the choice to dine in on Friday and listen to music courtesy of Bo and Tucker Moore, or take the meal home.
To date, the club has raised $38,000 through the fundraiser and want to surpass $40,000 this year. They'll find out early next week if they did.
"Seeing it all here is a beautiful, full-circle moment," freshman Fiona Stuart said.
This is her first year with Key Club, but thus far she's loved the experience, especially participating in the Empty Bowls Dinner.
Stuart described the event as a joyful moment and added that it provides a message of unity to the community.
Quinn Komar, another first-year club member, said she had an "absolutely amazing experience" making bowls and was glad to be a part of a positive initiative.
The eighth-grader's aunt, Melena Simms, started the fundraiser at Greater Johnstown.
Komar said that connection makes the event more meaningful.
All of the proceeds from this year's dinner benefit St. Vincent de Paul, the Women's Help Center and Cambria County Backpack Project.
"It's really a benefit to the kitchen," SVDP executive director Sonny Consiglio said. "They do a wonderful job."
He attended Friday and was glad the dinner was back after a few years delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Consiglio said the students always do a great job.
Regina Seminsky, whose daughter was a Key Club member, agreed.
She attends frequently to support the students' efforts.
"I've been coming for years," she said. "I love the bowls. I use them all the time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.