JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Through hard work and dedication, four Greater Johnstown High School students not only learned a valuable lesson about organizing a school-sanctioned dance, but they also provided Second Chance Fundraising with a $2,000 donation on Tuesday.
Logan Arnold, Kyleigh Duranko, Piera Britt and Ken Bair III wanted to host a dance aimed at bringing the entire school together, and they wanted to do it themselves.
“We wanted to spread positivity and let kids know that they can be rewarded for good behavior,” Britt said.
Through hours of work, the students not only fundraised for the event, but they contracted a caterer, a DJ and secured a venue – Johnstown Masonic Event & Conference Center – for the Dec. 18 event.
The students said it was Arnold’s idea to bring them together and support Second Chance Fundraising because February is American Heart Month.
The local charity’s goal is to raise awareness for organ donation. It was formed in 2016 by friends Craig Smith and Derek Partsch after Smith received a heart transplant in 2015.
“Second Chance Fundraising is a way for Craig to use his second chance to help others who may be experiencing similar situations and encourage people to be a hero by registering to be an organ donor,” according to www.secondchancefundraising.org.
Arnold said the group had considered supporting a national nonprofit, but decided an area organization fit better.
Together, they filled out all of the necessary paperwork, consulted with school clubs and teachers about the process, sold O’Shea’s Candies chocolate bars, candy-grams, tickets and reveled in their work.
“It was just so amazing,” Blair III said about the dance.
His peers agreed.
“We had a lot of fun,” Duranko said.
Many educators attended the dance as well, from the high school secretaries and teachers to paraprofessionals and administrators.
“This is a really good thing,” teacher Gena Myers said.
Her colleague, Emily Lebron, stressed that these students did everything themselves, and that deserves to be commended.
Greater Johnstown leaders were also impressed by the students’ devotion to the project and their efforts.
“It was nice to watch that whole thing develop,” high school Principal William Cacciotti said.
Superintendent Amy Arcurio said that this is a great example of the cultural shift happening at Greater Johnstown, where the school leaders are giving students more responsibility to lead the district.
“This is awesome” Partsch said.
“These kids crushed it.”
He noted that he never knows what to expect for first-time donations, but when he saw what the Greater Johnstown students did, he was impressed.
“It’s huge,” Partch said. “These kids did awesome.”
The $2,000 will go back to Second Chance’s efforts to raise awareness in the community as well as related efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.