JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cody McDevitt, author of "Banished From Johnstown: Racist Backlash in Pennsylvania," took the stage at Greater Johnstown High School on Monday to discuss his research with select groups of students.
This year, three educators at the institution added the historic tome to their curriculum.
"The more the students learn about this the more tolerant this area will become – the more inclusive and I think the more attractive it will be as a place to live," McDevitt said afterward.
"Banished" tells the story of how a 1923 incident involving the fatal shooting of Johnstown police officers led the city mayor of the time, Joseph Cauffiel, to issue a directive that all Black and Mexican community members who had lived in the city less than seven years to leave or face serious repercussions.
"Two thousand people walked out penniless and scared," the author said.
Sept. 7 marks the 100th anniversary of the happening that took place in the former Rosedale neighborhood, which was predominantly made up of Black residents.
By the early 1950s, the ramshackle houses of the village in the Hinckston Run valley above Minersville were leveled, and the settlement was largely forgotten about until McDevitt pulled the story from the recesses of history.
During the presentation, the author spoke to the group about his five years of research on the book; the newspaper articles, archives and microfilm he used to compile information; and a scope of racial tensions at the time.
He also touched on how similar racial cleansing events took place in Harrisburg and Beaver County and the media's impact on the matter.
"The book is pretty good," sophomore Zoey Kurcin said. "It's something that I never really knew about."
Kurcin is in teacher Eric Wentz's African American Literature class. Wentz is one of the three educators teaching the book this semester.
Kurcin said Wentz is the one who introduced her to McDevitt's work.
"I always knew racism was everywhere, but I didn't know it was prominent in this specific area in Johnstown," she added.
Wentz described the book as a great example of research and the importance of newspapers.
"Teaching 'Banished' has been a great privilege this year," the educator said. "It's a book that's been missing in the history of Johnstown, and it's also been missing in the curriculum we teach."
He noted that the story "points us directly at our personal history in this area and it also helps fill in some of the unknowns of what the experience was like during the great migration."
McDevitt returned to Greater Johnstown auditorium on Monday evening to provide the community a chance to hear more about Rosedale and the racist order that forced Black and Mexican residents of Johnstown out of the area.
