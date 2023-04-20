JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Since the start of the school year, Greater Johnstown High School sophomore Fiona Stuart has looked forward to the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, and on Friday her wait was over.
"I am really excited to see the display of all the different types of bowls we made," she said.
The event – presented by the Greater Johnstown High School Key Club – is in its 12th year, and will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bottle Works Arts on Third Avenue in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
This was Stuart's second year with the fundraiser, and said it was a lot of fun to use the skills she learned previously to help newcomers.
Art teacher Cindy Maloy's class, including Stuart, created bowls of varying sizes, shapes and colors since January with the last batch finished on Wednesday.
Maloy said there were between 300 and 500 unique items made, and planning for the fundraiser started about a year ago.
The educator added that she's "very appreciative" of Bottle Works for letting them hold the gathering there.
New this year, students from Ferndale Area High School got involved with the bowl-making.
Maloy said she's always happy to have volunteers, and the neighboring district's students were a great help.
Visitors can come or go as they please during the fundraiser, and their tickets include a handcrafted bowl with a soup and bread meal.
For an additional cost, there's a 50/50 raffle and special ceramic items made by Maloy, such as planters, mugs and vases.
All proceeds will benefit The Cambria County Backpack Project, St. Vincent de Paul and The Women's Help Center.
Stuart said she's looking forward to the 12th annual Empty Bowls, especially because of the positive impact it has on the area.
"This is something that's much larger than something just happening at our school," she said.
For more information, visit the Empty Bowls Facebook page.
