JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A group of Greater Johnstown High School students will travel to Harrisburg in May to compete in the state manufacturing competition.
The learners – Jadyn Oswalt, Gretchen Miller, Xenia Kobal, Laurell McClurkin, Alexandra Mock, NaLonai Tisinger and Kass Hardison – took first place for best overall video in the “What’s so Cool About Manufacturing?” contest, hosted by Catalyst Connection, a Pittsburgh-based company.
An award banquet for the competition was held April 7, and company initiatives director Scott Dietz announced the news at that event.
“This winning school is chosen from among all the participants as the best all-around video,” he said then.
“The winning video has quality video production, a clear manufacturing message, student voice, creativity, energy and is aimed at their primary audience, and the winner is Greater Johnstown.”
Greater Johnstown students competed against several other schools in the video contest, such as South Fayette, Allegheny County; Rochester, Beaver County; Moon Area, Allegheny County; and Norwin, Westmoreland County.
The contest has a goal of exposing young residents to the “new age of manufacturing and the 2,600 manufacturing companies across 12 counties of southwestern Pennsylvania.”
They are tasked with exploring that topic through hands-on learning in actual facilities and producing a video from their perspective.
For this portion, the Greater Johns-town students worked with Guy Chemical, a Somerset County-based business that manufactures adhesives, lubricants and sealants.
“After touring the facilities and speaking with many company administrators and employees, the students began the creative design process of brainstorming, story-boarding, planning interviews and shaping their message of, ‘What’s so cool about manufacturing?’ ” according to school officials.
Oswalt said the experience helped her realize that “there’s a lot more aspects of manufacturing that go into making a product.”
“We talked to laborers, chemists, technology specialists, marketers and all kinds of people who do cool work in manufacturing,” she said. “It was just a great experience to learn about manufacturing, but also to learn about filming and editing, interviewing and working as a team to create a video.”
On May 18, they will visit the state capital with their teacher advisers Eddie Mikesic, Darren Buchko and Christian Wrabley.
