JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Darshell Daniel was shocked to see her family sitting outside of the auditorium at Greater Johnstown High School on Monday.
She was more surprised when Thiel College admissions counselor Sam Faber produced a check for more than $139,000 and handed it to her.
The senior was one of five students to win a full academic scholarship to the post-secondary institution.
“I’m very happy, but kind of anxious because I didn’t think I’d get it,” Daniel said.
There were 150 students who applied for the scholarship from Pennsylvania and the surrounding states.
Their grades, activities in and outside of school, as well as what they do in their communities and how they interviewed were taken into account in order to award the winners.
Daniel said she was extremely excited to have been given the chance to study at the school, and will pursue a degree in health sciences.
Her family was just as thrilled about the scholarship.
“I don’t know what to say,” her mother Agwell Fayette said.
“I’m just so happy.”
Daniel’s aunt, Amara Fayette, said the goal was always for the senior to go to college with as little debt as possible.
The $139,856 will cover her room and board for all four years.
“We’re just so proud,” Amara Fayette said, adding that everyone was ecstatic when the call came in that Daniel got the scholarship.
The family members added that it was hard keeping it a secret from Daniel, and that she deserved the scholarship.
“All of the professors were super impressed with the kind of students you were and the kind of person you are,” Faber said.
When Daniel was given the check, she was brought to tears by the news.
The Johnstown senior applied to Thiel for the scholarship opportunities in addition to the physician assistant program.
She added that she’s visited the campus a few times and loved the energy there.
Daniel, whose family is from Haiti, said she’s always been interested in pursuing a career in the medical field.
Initially, she had been considering a job in pediatrics, but after job shadowing and doing more research, the physician assistant position appealed to her more.
Looking forward, Daniel hopes to use her new career to help out more than just locally.
“Hopefully, in my career, I can give back to my own country,” she said.
