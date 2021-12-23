JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Jordan Hoyt said that earning his Eagle Scout rank was an “exhilarating” experience.
The Greater Johnstown High School student put a lot of time into fixing up the picnic area at Stackhouse Park in Westmont Borough. He reconstructed a fence around that area and built two new picnic tables to replace deteriorated ones.
“I put a lot of leadership into that,” Hoyt said.
Hoyt helped organize other scouts who worked on the project, directing where fence post holes should be dug and how the tables should be assembled.
“It looked to me like a lot of his troop came in,” Stackhouse Park Ranger Richard Todd said.
Todd was Hoyt’s main point of contact throughout the undertaking. The ranger described the Scout’s work ethic as impeccable. All debris and leftover materials were quickly cleaned up and hauled away, too.
“It was done quickly, efficiently and very neat,” Todd said, adding that Hoyt did a “nice job” and that he was “great to work with.”
Owl boxes included
Another aspect of Hoyt’s project was installing three owl boxes in the wooded area surrounding the picnic spot.
Hoyt said he’s had a fascination with the birds ever since he was a youngster, especially because of their survival instincts, adaptive skills, eyesight and intelligence. He wanted to include that interest in his project – and he created an informational sign about Pennsylvania owls to go along with the boxes.
Part of the reason the Scout chose Stackhouse Park as the place to do his Eagle Scout project is because he has a personal connection to the location. Not only has he participated in several scouting events there, but also that’s where he was awarded his Arrow of Light – the highest rank in Cub Scouts.
“Since I’ve had a long connection with Stackhouse, I decided to help them out,” Hoyt said.
Knowing he worked hard and earned the highest rank is an exciting accomplishment for him – and for his parents, as well.
“We’re beyond proud,” said his mother, Missy Spaugy. “There’s not even words.”
An ‘amazing’ effort
When Hoyt joined scouting about 12 years ago, earning an Eagle ranking wasn’t on his mother’s mind, she said. Watching her son work hard to get there was impressive.
“It was amazing,” Spaugy said.
Todd said he would like to see more volunteers such as Hoyt and the other scouts because they were good people.
Hoyt’s participation in scouting isn’t over now. Although he’s aged out of the program, he’s going to continue to help out as an adult.
Hoyt said his favorite part of Boy Scouts is mentoring the younger members and that’s why he’s staying on.
