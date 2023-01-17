JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown School District will remain closed on Wednesday as school leaders and police continue to investigate a threat of violence made on Monday.
"We have worked closely throughout last night and today with local law enforcement and have made significant headway in our investigation," Superintendent Amy Arcurio wrote in a release Tuesday. "However, we have determined out of an abundance of caution (that) we are not comfortable to return to normal operations in our school district tomorrow."
The threat was reportedly sent on Monday and said that an unknown actor would "shoot the school up" on Tuesday afternoon, leading Arcurio to announce on Monday evening that all district schools would be closed Tuesday.
Johnstown police Captain Chad Miller said on Tuesday that the investigation is ongoing.
"We're tracking down all leads," he said.
The department is also acquiring warrants in order to bring in the perpetrator.
Arcurio said in her Tuesday message that the actor who sent the threat "will be held accountable and every action under the law will be pursued both through the district and through the criminal process."
"The district does not tolerate threats, regardless of credibility, and will take every action necessary to prosecute and to protect our students," she said. "I will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."
All Greater Johnstown after-school events have been cancelled as well.
Moving forward, Arcurio said, the district leaders are taking the situation day by day in determining when classes will resume. She encouraged anyone with information about this situation to come forward to school leaders and law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.