Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio took the stand on Thursday and Friday to testify in a three-week-old trial over the state’s funding of schools.
“Our challenge is that we lack capacity,” Arcurio said early on.
She defined that as a lack of resources to properly educate children and said the way to remedy the issue is for more funding to be provided so Greater Johnstown can hire more teachers, specialists and others.
The school leader spent all of Friday, beginning at 9 a.m., sharing her experience at an underfunded Pennsylvania school and how the lack of funds affects education there.
The lawsuit was initially brought against state officials, including Gov. Tom Wolf and legislators, on the premise that they are not upholding their state constitutional responsibility to provide “a thorough and efficient system of public education.”
Greater Johnstown is one of the original six school districts to file the legal action in 2014 along with parents, students, the Pennsylvania NAACP and an association of 150 rural and small schools. They are known in this case as the petitioners and those they’re suing as the respondents.
Arcurio was preceded in the trial by Matthew Stem, the former Pennsylvania Department of Education deputy secretary for elementary and secondary education, who helped oversee the state’s K-12 system. He testified for three days.
The superintendent briefly took the stand on Thursday, just before court adjourned for the day, to provide her background in education.
On Friday, Nicole Argentieri, a partner at the O’Melveny law firm – the petitioner’s counsel – provided direct examination for the majority of the time Arcurio was on the stand. She asked the superintendent about numerous topics regarding education at Greater Johnstown, including overcrowded classrooms, need for educational intervention, underfunding, teacher salaries and several other subjects.
The lawyer also questioned the local school leader about employee roles, such as reading specialists, and the physical state of the district’s buildings.
Exhibits admitted by Argentieri during the examination included breakdowns of demographic information about Greater Johnstown from the state Department of Education, graphic results from the Kindergarten Entry Inventory and AimsWeb Plus assessments and interior photos of not only current buildings, but also the closed Garfield Middle School campus.
Arcurio provided testimony on each of these items with few objections from the respondents.
Argentieri’s line of questioning appeared to be aimed at establishing how much Greater Johnstown is struggling because the district lacks the necessary funding to operate properly.
While discussing the nature of overcrowded rooms and the hard work provided by teachers at GJSD, Arcurio shed a few tears and had to pause her testimony.
One moment included a photo of a small group intervention room at the elementary, which was a large storage closet before it was converted due to necessity.
“It is a terrible learning environment for our kids,” Arcurio said of that space.
She added that it was what had to happen.
“These are the results of the decisions we made when we had to close the Garfield campus,” Arcurio later said.
Her testimony wrapped up around 4 p.m. There won’t be court on Monday and Arcurio will take the stand again at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. To watch the trial live, visit fundourschoolspa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.