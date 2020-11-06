Due to the increase in novel coronavirus cases in Cambria County, Greater Johnstown School District will transition to a fully remote learning model Thursday.
“Throughout the week the key members of our district including administration, members of the board and presidents of both GJEA and GJESPA have been meeting to plan for this change,” a Friday release from the district said.
Students in all grades will remain in the remote education model until at least Dec. 1.
Cambria County has spent two months in the moderate category of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Level of Community Transmission Table but in late October moved to the “substantial” bracket.
Counties shift to this category when the COVID-19 incident rate per 100,000 residents is 100 or greater or the PCR Percent Positivity is 10% or more for the past seven days.
The designation is also accompanied by a recommendation that schools in those counties educate students with a remote model.
Virtual learning will take place on Google Classroom and students will be required to participate in all of their courses on a regular basis.
“The GJSD grading standards will remain in place and attendance will be taken through participation in courses,” the release said.
Elementary students will report as normal Monday and Tuesday.
High and middle school learners in groups “A” and “B” will attend the same days for class and to collect materials for remote learning.
Groups “C” and “D” were given the necessary materials on Friday.
Teachers will provide synchronous and asynchronous daily instruction during the remote learning period.
To date, Greater Johnstown has had five total COVID-19 cases among students and staff but has not had to shut down at any point and increased in-person learning days at the beginning of October.
Parents with any questions are asked to reach out to the school district.
Greater Johnstown is the second district in the county to adjust its instructional model with Richland opting for a hybrid approach for fourth- through 12th-graders beginning Thursday as well.
