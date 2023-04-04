JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Nearly a year after being adopted, Greater Johnstown School District's transgender and gender expansive policy has received national attention in the past week.
The grassroots organization Parents Defending Education posted about the policy – No. 256 – and attached gender support and gender transition plans on its website March 27, claiming the documents "do not require parental involvement," which then spawned a Breitbart article on the subject published Sunday.
Superintendent Amy Arcurio said the evaluation is not true and that Greater Johnstown has always worked with families regarding student matters, especially when it comes to transgender learners.
"We also feel very strongly that any situation involving our students is best served when we come at it from a whole systems approach, be it the school district, families, any outside agency," Arcurio said.
The Parents Defending Education post points out language in the gender transition plans that questions whether parents or guardians are aware and supportive of their child's transition.
If not, the form asks what considerations must be accounted for by implementing this plan.
That question is then followed by an inquiry – not mentioned by the organization or Breitbart – of when and where an initial meeting will take place as well as who will participate regarding the plan – students, parents, district officials and others.
In the gender support plan, the two entities draw attention to how school-to-home communications will be handled if "the student's guardians are not aware and supportive of the child's gender status."
This question is found after a "confidentiality, privacy and disclosure" section, also not covered by Breitbart or Parents Defending Education, that asks how public or private the student's gender information will be.
Similar language about school personnel not disclosing a student's gender expansive or transgender status presentation to others, including parents and guardians, was addressed by the parent group and is found in the policy itself under the "Privacy/Confidential Health or Educational Information" heading.
Wording that precedes that information states "Information about a student's gender expansive or transgender status, legal name, or gender assigned at birth may constitute confidential medical or educational information," and that "Disclosing such information to other students, their parents/guardians, or other third parties may violate privacy laws such as the federal (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act)."
Arcurio said it's important for the district to uphold laws of student privacy, but again stressed that Greater Johnstown faculty and staff always work with families regarding student matters.
She said the transgender and gender expansive policy was adopted as a way of being inclusive to the diverse student population at Greater Johnstown.
It was presented to the school board after reviewing similar policies adopted by other districts throughout the commonwealth.
Arcurio said the policy has served the district well and helps faculty and staff operate from the same support template.
Other language noted by the parent group is how faculty and staff use a student's name and preferred pronouns.
Ronald Repak, Greater Johnstown School Board solicitor, said since implementation, there have been no issues regarding the policy.
He also shared a statement from the school directors addressing the recent attention.
The communication states the district "strives to ensure that its policies, handbook and actual practices are all implemented consistently and in compliance with state and federal law."
"In the occasion of the transgender policy, which was brought to district's attention based upon information received and in consultation with district administrators, GJSD has always adhered to Title 20 of the Education Code, and Title 34 (Code of Federal Regulations) in order to have parent/guardian involvement," the statement said.
Title 20 outlines the role of education and Title 34 C.F.R. deals with federal law and regulations pertaining to education.
"District administration takes steps to meet with each family on a case-by-case basis to inform the families of their student's requests," the communication reads. "These student requests are shared with parents and/or guardians of the students. A meeting is set up with the parties each time."
Arcurio said she welcomes opportunities from groups, such as Parents Defending Education, to review Greater Johnstown's policies and make sure the language is clearly understood.
According to the Parents Defending Education website, the group is an organization "working to reclaim our schools from activists imposing harmful agendas" that fights indoctrination in the classroom and promotes "the restoration of a healthy, non-political education for our kids."
For more information on the school's transgender procedures, visit go.boarddocs.com/pa/grjo/Board.nsf and navigate to the pupil section under policies.
