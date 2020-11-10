Within her report at Tuesday’s board meeting, Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio addressed the “very difficult decisions” school leaders made when they elected to move to a remote learning model for the next month.
“I just want to commend you for taking on that challenge and I think you did the right thing for our students in keeping them safe,” Arcurio said to the board.
She also announced that another staff member and student have tested positive for COVID-19.
That brings Greater Johns-town’s total, since the start of the school year, to four staff members and three students who’ve had confirmed cases.
Additionally, 49 students and 18 staff have had to quarantine throughout the same time period.
“We have been very fortunate, because the COVID cases that we have had to respond to in the school district have been from outside issues,” Arcurio said.
She gave the example of a teacher who had a child test positive and having to quarantine.
“At this point in time it’s a very good decision, I believe, to keep our children at home for the period through Dec. 1,” Arcurio said.
The school board will review the transmission rates of the community and county at the next meeting, which is Dec. 1.
At that point the group will decide how to proceed, whether that’s to continue virtual learning or begin a hybrid model again, Arcurio said.
Before wrapping up her report, Arcurio commended the maintenance staff and how they’ve handled the pandemic.
She also applauded Michael Cook, of In-Shore Technologies Inc., and the company for assisting the district with technological endeavors during this time.
