JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown School District said security will be increased at the high school and middle school Friday following a threat on social media.
In a post on its Twitter account, the school district said a "serious Facebook post" that circulated Thursday evening and threatened a school shooting prompted the response.
"The claim of a student planning a shooting at our high school (Friday) is being thoroughly investigated by our administration and the Johnstown Police Department," Superintendent Amy Arcurio said in a statement released by the district.
The district said numerous students and parents were questioned and it was determined that the threatening post was connected to the break-up of two middle school students earlier Thursday.
"Every threat is taken seriously and investigated immediately," Arcurio said.
She said city police officers will be at the high school and middle school early Friday and throughout the day.
