Greater Johnstown School District is one of more than 20 education agencies across the state to be awarded a Competitive Integrated Employment Grant this year.
“We are super excited for this opportunity,” district Federal Programs coordinator Vicki Ryan said.
The district has applied for the $30,000 grant in the past but this is the first time it’s been received.
Ryan said the funds will help Greater Johnstown with transition services for special education students in 10th through 12th grades.
The district will look at those who are at risk of dropping out of school, either through a credit deficit, attendance issues or another related matters and try to motivate them to stay.
That’s done by including real-world work experience into the students’ curriculum.
Greater Johnstown partnered with The Challenge Program to accomplish this goal and will be working with Quality Life Services in Westmont for the workplace portion of the plan.
“This grant will allow TCP to provide increased opportunities in career readiness and exploration for students and empower the school with programming to ensure that students with unique challenges are ready to transition to the workforce,” TCP Director of Program Development Sara Deyarmin Jones said.
The district and The Challenge Program are now required to “design and implement effective and meaningful virtual transition programs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic” if remote learning becomes necessary, according to a district release.
Throughout the next year, staff at Greater Johnstown will work collaboratively with The Challenge Program to make sure all parts of the planning and implementation of the program are carried out.
Targeted data will also be collected to detail development of the transition services.
“Our long partnership with The Challenge Program is enhanced due to the receipt of this grant,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said. “I am especially proud of the work both Dr. Vicki Ryan and Sara Deyarmin Jones put into developing the application in order to secure the additional funds that will place our students with solid career opportunities beyond high school.”
Although The Challenge Program is known for incentivizing students to improve grades or attendance, the organization also assists with workplace development.
That’s done by providing students access to experiences that help them become better employee candidates.
Ryan said the grant “fits very nicely” with what the program already has in place at Greater Johnstown.
Students will have a career inventory done and if their interests match jobs at Quality Life Services, the district and The Challenge Program will make the connection to help them develop career opportunities for during and after high school.
The grant is funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Bureau of Special Education in coordination with the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network.
