Middle and high school students at Greater Johnstown School District will begin four days of in-person learning for the first time this academic year starting Feb. 15.
Amy Arcurio, superintendent, presented the plan to increase face-to-face education at Tuesday’s board meeting.
“That would give families ample time to plan and prepare for the return,” she said.
“That would also give our teachers and our administrators time to prepare for the return of those students.”
Greater Johnstown began a fully virtual learning schedule prior to the Thanksgiving holiday last year and continued with that model through the middle of January – choosing to bring students back to some in-person instruction earlier than planned.
At the previous month’s meeting, the board members discussed the increased time in the buildings and agreed it’s in the students’ best interests.
Learners in kindergarten through fourth grade transitioned back to four days of in-person education Jan. 20 and the older students began a last-name-based hybrid program attending twice per week.
Arcurio reported that the system has been operating well and it’s time to take the next step.
However, she cautioned that this is “a very fluid situation.”
“As much as we want this to happen for our students,” she said, “we definitely have to make sure it’s safe and that the COVID numbers in our community and the COVID numbers within our schools stays on the decline that we’ve seen.”
For the time being, Fridays will remain virtual learning for everyone.
Board member Randy Romesburg asked how long the end of the week will remain remote for all students.
Arcurio told him that if an increased number of solely virtual learners persists, Greater Johnstown will need teachers to keep instructing those students that day.
“Our goal is to decrease those numbers significantly and have students return,” Arcurio said.
If that happens, there will be more opportunities for the remaining students to engage in synchronous education, and that will eliminate remote Fridays.
District officials are examining virtual learners one by one to determine who is successful in the instruction model and who is not.
For those struggling, administrators are contacting families to encourage a return to in-person education.
