JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Following more than an hour of passionate public testimony and a brief executive session, the Greater Johnstown School Board voted unanimously at Tuesday's special meeting to retain the cosmetology program at the high school.
"I'm so happy that we get to keep our program," junior Siani Williams said. "We are a family. A lot of people rely on cosmo staying in Johnstown."
The school board was considering moving the program as well as its instructor and creator Nancy Behe to the Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center as early as the end of November.
This news came as a shock to the community, students and Behe, who was alerted about the possible move last Wednesday.
John Augustine, GJCTC administrative director, said he wants to grow his school's cosmetology program and when he and the joint operating committee began the search for an additional teacher, they approached Greater Johnstown – a sending school – about absorbing their program.
"We're getting that big and we need that support," he said.
Augustine said he identified Behe because of her decades of experience and intended on making her the lead cosmetology teacher and program supervisor.
Without her he's back to square one, but still committed to expanding the CTC classes, he said.
When word spread about the motion on the agenda, several dozens of students, teachers and parents packed the board room to voice their opposition on the matter.
They all implored the school directors to reconsider the decision and provided numerous examples of how the decision was not in the best interests of the students, such as the added travel time and fewer years of participation – GJCTC offers classes to 10th- through 12th-graders and GJHS does so for freshmen through seniors.
"I just think this is so unfair to these kids," mother Deatrice Banks said.
Her daughter is in ninth grade and just started the cosmetology track this year.
Banks said if she knew the district was considering the move, she never would have let her child join.
Neil Cobaugh, a teacher and Greater Johnstown Education Association member, said moving a teacher does not inspire people.
He told the board that teacher morale is at an all-time low in the district and merging the offerings would only worsen the issue.
Others inquired if more vocational programs would be on the chopping block, and if the matter was politically motivated.
Behe is the GJEA president and an outspoken advocate for educators. This year the teachers' union announced a vote of no confidence in Superintendent Amy Arcurio and Director of Special Education Amie Lumadue.
There were also questions of transparency with how the matter was handled and some noted that it seemed rushed.
Student after student took the stand in support of Behe, stating that their teacher inspires them to work hard and motivates them to attend school, a few adding that if the program was moved they'd drop out of it.
"I don't think you understand how many students this affects," junior Kaitlyn Kuruzovich said.
Behe noted that the cosmetology students do more than just work toward a certification.
They also offer personal care services to other learners, including haircuts, washings and more.
"Our students experience success with their peers and their friends and help each other, encompassing a whole entire student body," Behe said.
She called the possible merger regressive to student pride and tradition at Greater Johnstown.
When it was time to vote, member Michael Allen brought the motion and Thomas Dadey provided the second.
A roll call was taken, and each member voted against moving the cosmetology program out of the district.
When the final "no" was tallied, many in the crowd said, "We did it," and started to cry with joy.
"I'm so proud of my fellow students, classmates and club members," Rosemary McClain said.
She's a senior, president of the high school Cosmetology Club and one of the learners who spoke out against the agenda item.
"When it didn't pass, it felt great," McClain said, adding that she thinks the community's voices were heard.
Board President Eugene Pentz said that's exactly why the vote turned out the way it did.
He commended the students for calmly expressing their opinions and talking through the issue.
Behe said this was a vivid example of what democracy is about and a good teachable moment for the students to show them that their voices matter.
