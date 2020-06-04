In an added motion to Thursday’s special meeting agenda, the Greater Johnstown School Board approved Superintendent Amy Arcurio to solicit bids for appraisal of the former middle school building.
Previous to the vote, solicitor Ronald Repak explained to the group that if the district is interested in selling the property, getting an appraisal first is recommended.
“There’s three ways that you’re able to dispose of property; three main ways,” Repak said.
These include a sealed bid process, auction or private sale.
If the board chooses to pursue a private sale, Repak will have to petition with the court of common pleas and include marketability of the building.
That can be provided by a real estate agent or appraiser, he explained.
“I would recommend that if the board is moving in this direction that they seek an appraiser to get an appraisal of that building so we have a true understanding of what the cost associated with it is,” Repak said.
Business manager Eric Kocsis said selling the property will free up monies being spent on utilities, and also the funds made through the sale would assist with the bottom line.
In relation to financial matters, the board was set to approve next year’s budget, but Kocsis told the members that he recommended putting off the approval for now.
This is because between last month’s meeting and this gathering, he was informed that the Homestead-Farmstead money the school would have received was “cut in half.”
That’s because the casinos were shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he told the board.
However, recently Kocsis said he found out that the state was going to use Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to supplement the normal Homestead-Farmstead money.
But there was another legislative action Kocsis wanted to wait on as well, which is an extension to the real estate tax deadline.
He added that there will need to be another special meeting called for near the end of June before the officials leave his position to approve the 2020-21 budget.
In other business, the board added another motion to Thursday’s agenda after hearing from Alisha Henry, a managing director with PNC Bank, and Anthony Ditka, district bond counsel.
During the March meeting, the members heard from Henry about possibly refinancing the 2011 and 2015 bond series in order to save money and lower existing debt service.
The motion dealt with the two bond series approved the “redemption of all or portions of the school district’s general obligation refunding notes.”
Currently, the 2015 series is callable in August and can be redeemed at a tax-exempt rate while the 2011 series won’t be tax exempt until early in 2021 but could still be redeemed at the taxed rate depending on the savings.
Kocsis said the district set a cap that if the savings doesn’t reach or exceed $800,000, the 2011 bond won’t be refinanced.
“We’ll see how the bond market plays out,” Kocsis explained. “But this will reduce future debt service payments – all interest, there’s no new principle being added.”
