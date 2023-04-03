JOHSNTOWN, Pa. – Additional metal detectors are set to be installed at the elementary school, Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio announced at Monday's special meeting.
"At the elementary school we sometimes think we don't have to worry about the youngest children, but unfortunately we now recognize from a national event that's not the case," Arcurio said. She was referring to a Jan. 6 case in which a Virginia teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student.
All three school buildings already have the sensors, but the new units will be placed at the rear of the building where buses drop off students at the start of the day.
Arcurio said the district is purchasing the newest model of detector for the addition and that, although no action was taken Monday, approval of the expenditure will be done as soon as possible.
Randy Romesburg, building and operations committee chairman, said the new metal detectors are "state-of-the-art" and will be less invasive for the children to pass through.
The decision to move forward with this plan stemmed from a conversation with staff following a threat made by an elementary cyberschool student on March 20.
Arcurio said the faculty at the school had discussed the matter and are in favor of the security improvements.
In announcing the new equipment, Arcurio referenced the "challenging" school safety events in the area and across the country in recent weeks.
On March 29 two local districts were targets of "swatting" calls with several others across the state and two days previous a mass shooting was carried out at a Nashville, Tennessee private school.
In other business, the board awarded Avail Business Solutions Inc. three contracts to furnish the elementary and intermediate grade levels at a total cost of roughly $72,000.
The Hornerstown-based group will provide furniture to the elementary for around $18,000 per classroom and about $16,000 per classroom for intermediate grades.
The company was also awarded a contract for roughly $38,000 to supply library furniture at the elementary.
According to the Avail website, recent installations include Greater Johnstown High School, Conemaugh Valley Elementary, Bedford Area School District and Conemaugh Township Elementary.
