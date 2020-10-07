The Greater Johnstown School Board approved a sales agreement with State College company Gatesburg Road Development for the Garfield middle school property along Decker Avenue on Tuesday.
The plan is to convert a large portion of the former school into around 53 units of one- or two-bedroom apartments for seniors 62 years of age and older.
Andy Haines, executive vice president of Gatesburg, and partner Matt Barczak, executive director of the Northern Cambria Community Development Corporation, presented their plan for the conversion to the members earlier in the meeting.
“We’d like to redevelop a good percentage of the property,” Haines said.
He and Barczak have been looking for a project to work together on for some time and the Garfield building fit what they were looking for perfectly.
The property is appraised for $278,000, solicitor Ron Repak said, and Haines is offering $300,000 in the proposal.
To finance the work, Haines will apply for low-income housing tax credits.
Those credits would then be sold to investors for about $10 million in equity, which is around how much he estimated it will cost to renovate the building.
UpStreet Architects, of Johnstown, will be responsible for the redesign.
“This is a project that will be great for the area,” Barczak said.
During the development, Haines said he’ll subdivide the property around the gymnasium and football field and revert that back to the district for $1 so Greater Johnstown can continue to use the assets.
He also spoke about space in the building that can’t be used for housing and mentioned that it could be used for administrative purposes.
The one downfall of this project is that it could take a couple years for the tax credits to come through and work to actually begin.
Haines said one in three projects get funded, and he is going to apply for the credits at least three times.
“We feel it’s a competitive project, it’s a unique project what we’re proposing and we feel we have a good chance of getting funded,” he added.
Due to the timeline of work, a clause was including in the agreement that allows the district to back out of the sale to Gatesburg should a more lucrative offer be made.
If all goes according to plan, Barczak and Haines estimate that work may begin by the summer of 2022.
However, before that occurs, the property needs to be rezoned from conservancy to commercial use.
John Dubnansky, community and economic development director for the city of Johnstown, also addressed the board, stating that there isn’t much of a market for buildings such as Garfield.
He said from the city’s perspective, seeing redevelopment in the area is good and the city is willing to help anyway possible.
The next step is for Greater Johnstown to hold a town hall meeting to present the plan to the public, which has yet to be scheduled.
Amy Arcurio, superintendent, said this move gets the ball rolling for the district to make use of a property that is currently sitting vacant.
In relation to the Garfield property, the board also approved a rental agreement with AT&T for a 3-foot antenna on top of the building.
The initial contract is for a five-year term with the possibility of an automatic renewal for five more five-year terms.
Repak said there’s an initial $500 holding fee paid to the district and if AT&T does construct the antenna Greater Johnstown will receive $850 per month for the life of the deal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.