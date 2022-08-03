JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Greater Johnstown School Board passed a series of motions at Tuesday’s meeting to get Park Avenue School, which will house the district’s alternative education program, up and running.
The approvals included a $308.94-per-month cost to set up internet and fax services; $10,830.09 to DirecTec LLC, for purchase and installation of security cameras; and a $2,525 payment to Raptor Technologies LLC, for the purchase of and subscription services for visitor software.
The building – the former St. Patrick’s School in Moxham – will also operate as a cyber school drop-in center, host a Choices program and serve as a transitional area for students moving in and out of high-security facilities.
“What we’ve recognized is that our students have all kinds of needs and need all kinds of support – and our supports aren’t a one-size-fits-all,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said. “We have to differentiate the behavioral supports that our students need to give them what they need to be most successful.”
Related to student discipline, the superintendent addressed comments of parent Nykhisha Moore, who, through community member John DeBartola’s public comment, questioned why her daughter’s alleged aggressors will be allowed to return to Greater Johnstown beginning Jan. 1.
The three girls, 18-year-olds Rashya Heather Headen and Sitara Andrea Graham and a juvenile, allegedly attacked Moore’s child in a hallway in April, mistaking her for another student with whom they had a disagreement, according to police.
The three were expelled for one year from the district – this past spring term and upcoming fall semester – and charged criminally.
They face an upcoming trial.
Arcurio said expulsions are done on a case-by-case basis and that “at the end of the day, our goal is to have discipline and have consequence to behavior that violates our code of conduct.”
She added that the district wants to make sure students aren’t left without a way to earn a living after school. That’s why, although the students were expelled, they have the opportunity to come back in January.
In addition to upgraded security measures throughout the district, the small group of guests at Tuesday’s meeting were required to empty their pockets and submit to a metal detector scan by the security guard who attends all scheduled gatherings.
This action comes a week after a former Greater Johnstown parent was banned from meetings for alleged aggressive and threatening behavior.
However, Arcurio said the guests were checked not because of any imminent threat, but because of the new security company the district hired in June – GardaWorld.
“We’re following their recommendations to keep all of our properties the safest they can be,” she said.
Ron Repak, board solicitor, added that a group representative was in attendance at the meeting because it was the first since the hiring.
He said they wanted to see how the meetings were conducted and what the building looked like.
During regular business, the members approved a service agreement with the company.
The board also hired Courtney Simko as the new elementary assistant principal and named assistant high school principal Mark Wassilchalk to the same role at the middle school.
Wassilchalk’s previous position is now listed as open and will be announced and advertised by the administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.