A review of records from the Union Social Club – named in a recent state ethics investigation – reveals that individuals with leadership roles at the club have also been affiliated with the Greater Johnstown School District, some serving on the boards of both organizations.
The State Ethics Commission report says school board members often met at the club, making decisions about district personnel away from public meetings.
According to tax records from the club, the former school board president, the late Richard Unger, served as the club’s sergeant at arms, while former school board member Vince Arcurio is listed as a house committee member for the Union Social Club.
“At the time ... there were multiple members of the board who were also members of the club,” State Ethics Commission Executive Director Robert Caruso said.
Repeated attempts to contact Union Social Club officers have gone unanswered.
While investigating Arcurio, the ethics commission discovered that Johnstown board members held private meetings at the club ahead of their advertised public meetings for district business.
Unger conducted the meetings with other board members over the course of 13 years beginning in 2004, according to the commission’s findings.
Amid a hiring controversy Unger resigned from the school board in May 2017.
According to tax records from the Union Social Club, the officers haven’t changed much in the past three years.
In 2018, the club’s board consisted of Frank Arcurio, president; Gary Price, vice president; Chris Scarton, treasurer; Thomas Trigona, secretary; Ronald Michlena Jr., sergeant at arms; Joseph Calderone, entertainment chairman; Robert Arcurio, house committee; Vince Arcurio, house committee; Justin Arcurio, trustee; Frank J. Michlena, trustee; Stephen Burgo, trustee; and Pete Vizza, financial secretary.
The only differences in earlier years were that in 2017, the position of sergeant at arms was vacant, and in 2016, Unger is listed as having held that role.
Vince Arcurio served on the Johnstown school board for nearly 13 years and resigned in August 2018.
Vizza is employed at the school district. Trigona is the former mayor of Johnstown.
