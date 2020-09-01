During the special meeting Tuesday, Greater Johnstown School Board President Eugene Pentz announced that William Rievel was resigning and there would be a vacancy.
“We’re going to miss him,” Pentz said.
Rievel has spent 10 months on the board, and his term isn’t up until the end of 2021.
His decision to leave stems from his retirement three months ago and the upcoming retirement of his wife and their plans to move south.
Rievel said his goal for joining the school board was to try and make a difference in the lives of children who attend Greater Johnstown, but whether he did that is hard to say.
Fellow board member Thomas Dadey disagreed, stating that Rievel did make a difference.
“He was a real asset to the board,” Dadey said.
What made him instrumental in Pentz’s opinion was the fact that he wasn’t afraid to share his opinion.
Pentz said Rievel always “spoke his piece.”
“He was just a good guy,” Pentz added. “He had good morals.”
Anyone interested in filling the vacancy is asked to send letters of interest and resumes to board secretary Debra Crowder at 1091 Broad St., Johnstown, Pa., 15906, by 3 p.m. Sept. 11.
The members will then have a special meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 22 to make a decision about who to appoint to the board.
Board member James Moore said the district should consider giving priority of the position to a person of color to better reflect the demographics of Greater Johnstown.
Superintendent Amy Arcurio thanked Rievel for his service on the board before moving into her report where she discussed bringing students back.
Greater Johnstown adopted a hybrid model at the Aug. 25 meeting with students in the high and middle schools attending one day per week in person while the other four are spent learning from home.
Those students are going to be divided alphabetically by last name with “A-F” attending Mondays, “G-L” Tuesdays, “M-R” Wednesdays, “S-Z” Thursdays and everyone learns from home on Fridays.
At the elementary school, students with last names “A-K” go Mondays and Tuesdays and those with “L-Z” go Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Arcurio said the district is examining how to increase the number of students in the schools “as soon as possible” after opening Sept. 8.
Special education and senior students are the first groups whose return to the district will be prioritized because those with special needs require the attention of a teacher and the seniors’ ability to be competitive at the collegiate level depends on their final year of education.
Vocational students are also a priority due to the hands-on nature of their learning.
Arcurio proposed the board and administrators continue to monitor area COVID-19 cases and how other local districts who’ve brought students back five days a week are doing and develop a plan to move forward.
