Several Johnstown police officers were called to the Greater Johnstown School Board special meeting on Tuesday after the crowd of parents and community members repeatedly interrupted the proceedings.
The group’s ire stemmed from the agenda item regarding an early renewal of Superintendent Amy Arcurio’s contract.
“To me, this seems in haste,” parent Lindsay Brumback said.
“It makes me wonder, was anyone else considered at all? ... As a taxpayer and mother of children in the district, I find it concerning as well as a bit of a red flag seeing how this year there was a vote of no confidence in her leadership.”
That vote was performed by the Greater Johnstown Education Association in April.
Arcurio had a little more than a year left on her standing agreement, but the board voted 7-2 at Tuesday’s gathering to give her a three-year renewal effective July 2023 to June 2026 at a salary of $151,943. That includes a one-year pay freeze.
School directors Randy Romesburg and Missy Spaugy provided the dissenting votes.
Romesburg said he did so because he would have preferred Arcurio’s current contract be allowed to near its end before an extension was considered.
Spaugy agreed.
The group of about eight attendees took turns during the public comment period strongly criticizing the decision to renew the superintendent’s contract.
Among other reasons, they questioned what Arucrio had done to deserve the new terms and lambasted her leadership.
Board President Eugene Pentz said afterward that the board offered the extension early because of all the behind-the-scenes work the district leader does.
“She’s on top of everything,” he said.
Pentz added that Arcurio wears a lot of hats and that she deserved the extension.
“I haven’t met anyone that cares more for our students than her,” he said.
According to the district website, as of June 7, Arcurio “has met all objectives as established and evaluated by the board.”
Those range from leadership and data-informed decision-making to professionalism and resource management.
Pentz attempted to provide an explanation for the renewal during the meeting but moved on from his report after the crowd repeatedly interrupted him.
As a tumultuous back-and-forth began between the school directors and crowd, the board entered an executive session and the officers appeared shortly thereafter.
Three police vehicles could be seen outside the administrative building on Broad Street while the gathering was postponed and, when the meeting resumed, two officers remained in the room until the end.
Officers said afterward that they responded for a disturbance.
Additional personnel matters approved at the meeting included hiring of Beau Herbert as the assistant principal of the high school and Rebecca Castiglione as the elementary assistant principal.
These positions were made vacant after a special meeting at the end of June in which the board voted to shuffle administrators into different roles.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
