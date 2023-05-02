JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown School District is the latest regional school to sign onto a national lawsuit against big-name social media companies, such as Meta and TikTok, with a unanimous motion at Tuesday's school board meeting.
The legal action is being brought by the Frantz Law Group, includes schools across the country and alleges the companies have insufficient parental controls, inadequate age verification measures and dangerous challenges, among other issues.
Locally, the Dillon McCandless King Coulter and Graham, LLP, law firm, which represents many regional districts, such as Greater Johnstown, is encouraging their clients to join the case and is working with Frantz.
"I think social media has gone too far," board member Missy Spaugy said. "The stuff (children) are being exposed to is unacceptable, and we definitely need to lock things down."
Other local schools that have signed on include Blacklick Valley, Penn Cambria and Windber Area.
Greater Johnstown Solicitor Ronald Repak, a partner at Dillon McCandless King Coulter and Graham, told the board around 20 of the roughly 30 districts his firm represents are on board, and that the case will be filed in federal court.
Amy Arcurio, Greater Johnstown superintendent, said the district is grateful to engage with a law firm that knows of opportunities to allow the institution to move forward with litigation to protect students.
"At the end of the day these companies are responsible for negative behavior in students," she added.
In other business, Arcurio presented school resource officers Charles "Chas" Cypher and Donald Hess with the John Murtha Friend of Education Award.
The pair were honored for their hard work to the Greater Johnstown students and staff and their "ability to build wonderful relationships" in the schools that reach into the communities and make a big difference and impact in the city.
Arcurio described the award as a well-deserved honor for the recipients.
Other approvals the school directors made include the expenditure of $70,948.60 for four metal detectors from Communications Technologies thorough the TIPS purchasing program at the elementary school.
They also awarded LMJ Contractors Inc. the sewage project in the cafeteria area of the elementary at a cost not to exceed $294,612.
Board member Randy Romesburg asked business manager Samantha Williams how much total work on that undertaking is left and was told a little bit at the middle and high schools after this construction is done.
The members passed the proposed final budget with no tax increase on Tuesday as well.
Williams said there are projected revenues of $64,217,983 and expenditures of $64,232,999.
That leaves Greater Johnstown with an estimated deficit for the 2023-24 school year of about $15,000.
These estimates are several million dollars lower than the previous year when revenues were proposed at $72.6 million and expenditures at $74.1 million.
Williams noted that next year's budget will be lower still because all of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds will have been spent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.