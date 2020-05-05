The Greater Johnstown School Board approved the advertisement of the 2020-21 budget with no tax increase at the Tuesday meeting.
Eric Kocsis, Greater Johnstown business manager, took the floor at the beginning of the gathering to discuss the upcoming finances.
“I started this process and in February I had a pre-COVID budget,” Kocsis said. “I was going to present to you a balanced budget tonight, probably for the first time in 10-15 years.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget Kocsis had drawn up was estimating revenue and expenditures to be about $52 million.
The situation with the virus threw a wrench into that plan, he said.
The new budget shows the same amount estimated in expenditures, but revenue has dropped to $50,727,695, which is still a $639,128 increase from last year.
“I am showing a decrease in taxes,” Kocsis said. “This is earned income tax because the unemployment numbers are up and our real estate collection will probably go down a little bit, too.”
Those factors alone will account for about $290,000 lost, he explained.
Additionally, Kocsis is budgeting no state funding for basic and special education.
He said prior to the pandemic Greater Johnstown would have received around $960,000 from the state.
In total, the estimated expenditures for the coming year are $1,621,830 above the 2019-20 budget.
That’s because of increases in instructional expenditures, support services, operation costs and debt service, he said.
The projected deficit this year is $1,250,000, with an estimated fund balance by June 2021
of $4,500,000.
Before ending his presentation, Kocsis advised the board that the district is going to have to start looking at facility improvements.
Board member Thomas Dadey asked which facilities he recommended looking into.
Kocsis advised the board to complete minor repairs at the middle and high schools.
The elementary school hasn’t seen a renovation in nearly
30 years, but Kocsis said the plan for that building is to hopefully receive PlanCon money and “do a major project” there.
“I think all schools are safe,” Kocsis said.
“I think the high school and the middle school, if you put in a little bit of money now it will make those buildings last longer.”
