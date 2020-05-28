At a special meeting on May 21, the Greater Johnstown School Board hired Samantha Williams as the new business manager for the district.
Recently, current Business Manager Eric Kocsis tendered his resignation after three years of serving in the position.
“Eric is leaving the district in a much better place than when he arrived here three years ago,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said. “He has developed excellent processes and controls that will allow for a seamless transition, and set Ms. Williams up for success.”
She added that there is an “excellent team of support staff” at the district’s business office and they will continue to work as a team.
Williams is arriving at Greater Johnstown from Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers, where she served as the controller.
Kocsis said later that he’d miss the board, Arcurio and the staff at Greater Johnstown.
“We worked well together every day to make a difference in the lives of our students,” Kocsis commented. “I can tell you that great work happens in this district every day from amazing people who have a true passion for the community. Despite tough decisions and challenges, the superintendent, the board and I were able to move the district forward.”
Arcurio wished Kocsis “the very best” and said that he’s “a great man and an excellent business manager.”
“I am very appreciative of the work he did for us ... and know we can move forward utilizing many of his processes,” Arcurio said.
