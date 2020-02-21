Greater Johnstown School Board held a special meeting Thursday to address several personnel positions.
Thanks to a $400,000 grant through the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program the board was able to create eight district positions for the after-school program at the elementary and middle schools.
Though Johnstown has been receiving these learning centers grants for nearly two decades, the language within the grant has changed, according to superintendent Amy Arcurio.
Previous to the creation of these roles, the district has been contracting the Cambria County Child Development Corp.
“We had to make some personnel changes last month and so the creation of these positions in regard to the grant is why we had the special meeting,” Arcurio said.
She added that most of the hires are under the Cohort 10 award of the 21st century grants, with the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
This grant began in 2019 and will continue through 2024 dependant on available funding from the federal government and good performance, the PDE website states.
Through group approvals by board member Jason Moore, Johnstown created two project directors to begin with. There were also two site coordinators announced as well as two science, technology, engineering and mathematics coordinators, both respective to the elementary and middle schools.
Rounding up the creation of positions were two instructional staff slots, one for teachers and the other for paraprofessionals.
The PDE website explains that 50% of the money must be used for daily programming that directly targets “reading, math and science enrichment with a balance of activities occurring on a rotational basis.”
Other parts of the programming can include expanded library service hours, cultural programming, counseling and a slew of other qualifying curriculum.
“We don’t anticipate any difference in this transitional time in the program,” Arcurio said.
Everything will continue to run smoothly, according to her.
All of these positions are set to have the job descriptions available at the district website, www.gjsd.net, under the human resource page.
Arcurio said the board is going to advertise these positions and expects to fill them at the March 10 meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m.
Additionally, the board created a clerk position for the high school, a paraprofessional for the middle school and one for the elementary school.
One of the last actions taken by the board was to announce an e-sports adviser position that will be advertised for, if necessary.
