The Greater Johnstown School Board approved the proposed final budget for the 2021-22 school year at Tuesday’s meeting.
“The budgeted revenues for 2021-22 are at $66,090,000,” Samantha Williams, district business manager, said during her presentation. “Expenses are expected at $66,821,000.”
That leads to a projected deficit of $728,981.
However, the district experienced a surplus of more than $2 million for the 2020-21 school year. Williams said the savings came from a steady real estate collection rate and limited expenses from areas such as the refinanced bonds and virtual and hybrid schedule.
In creating the budget, Williams said she assumed that the basic education funding for the district would be the same as it’s been for the past two years – $19.6 million. She also planned for a steady 85% of school taxes collected and for no millage increase.
The current rate is 48.62 mills.
At this time, the budgeted revenue will be made up of $34.9 million from the state, $19.2 million from federal sources and $11.7 from local sources.
The expenses for the year will include $33.9 million for payroll and benefits and $16.2 million for federal costs. The other $16.7 million includes various sources, such as $4.6 million in debt service and $4.5 million in tuition.
The school board also approved display and advertising of the proposed budget for review.
Amy Arcurio, district superintendent, commended Williams and her staff’s work on this year’s plan and noted the hard work required to complete the task.
