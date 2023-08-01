JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For the past five months, Greater Johnstown Middle School teacher Chad Cordek has served as interim assistant principal at the middle school, and on Tuesday, the school board approved his permanent hire to that role.
“The staff, faculty, students, community – all very accepting,” Cordek said. “It’s great to work with them.”
He moved into the interim position when former assistant principal Matthew Ribblett was elevated into the middle school principal’s role because former building lead Bernard V. Conway III took a leave of absence in March.
Since then, Ribblett’s promotion was made permanent in June, and Conway resigned in favor of a job at Ferndale Area High School.
Conway’s official resignation, effective July 10, was approved at Tuesday’s meeting.
Cordek said it was rewarding to have his hard work pay off and be given the chance to show everyone what he can offer.
He also stated that he wants the community to know he has an open-door policy and invites people to call or stop by anytime.
The hiring of Monica Palko as the second middle school assistant principal also was approved at the meeting.
That role was created at a special meeting in June and advertised afterward.
Prior to the voting session Tuesday, the Greater Johnstown board and Superintendent Amy Arcurio presented Reginald C. Floyd with an honorary diploma for his father, Cleveland Floyd Jr., who was drafted out of high school during World War II.
“I just thank God they were gracious enough to give him his high school diploma,” Reginald C. Floyd said.
He added that the moment was “priceless.”
“On behalf of the board and myself, it is with great honor that we present this diploma to your father, always recognizing the sacrifice that he made serving his country,” Arcurio said.
“It’s a pleasure to do this for you.”
During his service, Floyd Jr. served in the famed African American truck convoy the Red Ball Express and was involved in several famous conflicts, such as the Battle of the Bulge, D-Day and the North African campaign, his son said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.