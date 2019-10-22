Reginald Floyd, an Army veteran and Johnstown native, is seeking his first full term on the Greater Johnstown School Board, after previously serving with the Johnstown Police Department.
The 1982 Greater Johnstown High School graduate was appointed to the school board last year to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of David “Dee Dee” Osborne.
On Monday, Floyd was the lone school board candidate to participate in Candidates’ Night 2019, held by the Roxbury Civic Group at the Roxbury Church of the Brethren.
Each candidate who participated Monday evening was allowed five minutes to outline their specific views and goals. A brief question-and-answer period followed each presentation.
During his five minutes at the podium, Floyd expressed how he truly cares about the Greater Johnstown student body, and also tackled a few questions focused on bullying and gang violence.
“I am here because I actually care about this community and I care about these kids,” said Floyd, who worked as a police officer for the City of Johnstown for 26 years.
Floyd said his top priorities, if elected to the board, would be community, education and tax reform.
“I think the city is really turning around,” he said. “There are going to be new companies coming to town and we need some tax reform. In my church there are so many widows that can no longer afford to pay the taxes on their houses, which then adds to the blight problem.”
When asked about bullying prevention within the school district, Floyd simply responded, “If there was an easy solution, it would have been done a long time ago.”
An audience member’s question regarding the city’s gang violence, however, garnered more of a response from the former city policeman.
“We do not have a gang problem,” Floyd said. “It all depends on how you define gang, but I would say no. I really don’t think that we have gangs, but if we don’t stay on top of it – 10 years from now we may.
“I’ve worked in the city long enough to where I’ve had to actually arrest kids that I dealt with in school, and I was also there when there were chalk outlines of kids when they were put into body bags.”
Floyd, who serves on several community boards and committees, said being on the school board is a labor of love, and something he plans to give his all.
“We just have to love these kids,” he said. “I’m going to continue to advocate if elected.
“The only thing I can do is give you my word that I’m going to chip away and do everything that I can possibly legally do.”
Kimberly Murray, Thomas Dadey, Randy Romesburg, James McMillen and Eugene Pentz will join Floyd on the upcoming Greater Johnstown School Board ballot.
