JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – During Tuesday’s meeting, the Greater Johnstown School Board approved a series of motions to spend a total of more than $280,000 on new scoreboards in the district.
“We have to replace what hasn’t been replaced for 20 years because it supports a big part of our school district culture, which is athletics,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
The district approved the purchase, with the use of the COSTARS contract program, of a scoreboard for Trojan Stadium at $219,000; Doc Stofko Gymnasium, $30,400; the Trojan Softball Field, $7,900; and a new marquee at the high school for $29,100.
All of these will be supplied by Daktronics Inc. and will be paid for out of the general fund.
“We understand that we can’t just allow our facilities to disintegrate and not be tended to,” Arcurio said.
Eugene Pentz, board president, said the scoreboards are outdated and in danger of failing without having a way to be fixed.
He also stated that by investing in the upgrades, the board is showing its support for the students.
“We’re here for the kids,” Pentz said.
Arcurio said the district secured a “substantial savings” on the four devices because they were purchased all at once.
Arcurio also announced during her superintendent’s report that random metal detector screenings will be implemented beginning this month at the high school.
The Greater Johnstown School Board approved the purchase of the standing and handheld devices at the end of last year.
Since then, the metal detectors have been delivered, and both security from Gittings Protective Security Inc. and district personnel have been trained to use them.
The screenings will be random so a pattern isn’t established that would allow students to predict and avoid the scans.
If the standing metal detector goes off, the handheld devices will be used to pinpoint the source of the alert.
Once this phase is completed, the procedures will be rolled out to the middle school and at both sporting events and auditorium gatherings.
Additionally, the board approved a new health and safety plan at Monday’s meeting, making masks optional in the district buildings.
Beginning Wednesday, students will have the choice to wear a face covering.
The same goes for district transportation since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted that requirement on Feb. 25.
“We felt that it was an appropriate time to allow families, with the decrease in numbers in our school system, to make those determinations for themselves,” Arcurio said about the decision.
Thomas Dadey, school board member, advised the board and administrators to be careful moving forward regarding the masking issue.
He noted that Cambria County and several surrounding areas are still experiencing a high transmission rate, according to the CDC. Dadey said after the meeting that he’s concerned about the health and safety of the students.
