JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Greater Johnstown Minority Scholars Club is launching its spring round-up of Cambria County scholars.
Area schools can submit a list of students from ninth through 12th grades with grade point averages of 3.0 and up or request an application by contacting group secretary Clea Hollis, hollis.cp@gmail.com.
This is the club’s 37th year as an academic support organization that encourages local minority high school students to pursue college degrees and provides financial support to do so.
The scholarships are endowed by the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies and funded by the Eleanor and Carlton Haselrig family, the Elbert and Lillie Jones family and the Levi Hollis Family.
