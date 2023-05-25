Nancy Arias, a case manager with the Women’s Help Center of Johnstown, said she was very impressed by the capacity of Greater Johnstown High School students to help spread love in the community on Thursday during the Empty Bowls check presentation.
“This is just an amazing thing,” she said.
Her organization was one of three recipients of funding from the school’s Key Club event this year.
The group raised a total of $5,625 that was split evenly between the Help Center, Cambria County Backpack Project and St. Vincent de Paul.
“It is much appreciated and a great need for our organization to serve all families in Cambria County,” St. Vincent de Paul assistant Director Reghan Turchetta said.
The trio met with students, advisers and administrators on Thursday to receive checks of $1,875 each.
Groups are chosen based on which have the most direct effect on district students, and this year’s total is the second highest in event history, art teacher and Key Club adviser Cynthia Maloy said.
“I was really impressed by our community,” she said of the turnout.
Empty Bowls is held at Bottle Works in the Cambria City section of Johnstown and aims to raise awareness about food insecurity while raising money to help local groups.
Each bowl is handmade by a Greater Johnstown student or Maloy, and guests are served a simple meal of soup and bread.
Codi Norman, Backpack Project coordinator, said the money her organization received will go to providing weekend meals for children in the community, such as the 200 served from Greater Johnstown School District.
She said it’s truly amazing that students work together to help their peers in this way.
Maloy agreed, stating that it never ceases to amaze her how little some students have but how big their hearts are.
