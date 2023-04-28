JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown High Schools Interact Club is hosting its Second Chance Color Prance 5K/10K color run/walk on May 20 at the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail and Trojan Stadium, 222 Central Ave., Johnstown.
Proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Cambria County.
Adult tickets cost $30. Participants age 17 and youngerer run/walk for free. Anybody who pre-registers before the day of the event will receive a T-shirt. Donations, such as pet food, treats and litter, will also be accepted.
Sign-ups can be done through eventbrite.com links at the Interact Club’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
