Following several delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater Johnstown High School Interact Club is getting back to normal operations with fundraisers and charitable undertakings this year.
Emmalie Vitallie, group president and senior, said it’s been difficult to keep up with the traditional events, primarily because they have to be cautious of large groups.
But that hasn’t stopped them from doing anything.
“We’re trying to hit this year with everything possible,” she said.
Keeping that in mind, Vitallie and the other members decided to start a new tradition this winter.
Inspired by the 12 days of Christmas, the Interact Club organized “The 12 InterActs of Kindness” and based those on the Rotary Club’s Seven Areas of Focus – promotion of peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene, supporting education and the environment, saving mothers and children and growing local economies.
“It wasn’t hard to find projects, but it was fun and challenging,” senior and secretary Jaydyn Vogel said.
The members first act was to help with the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s Upcycle event.
That was followed by sending handwritten holiday cards to nearly 2,000 veterans, collecting funds – with the help of the high school staff – to further the eradication of Polio efforts abroad, baking cookies for first responders and leaving winter clothing at the Read, Return, Repeat Red Library Boxes around town.
They also held a cleanup for the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail, lent a hand at the Humane Society of Cambria County, donated time at the Roxbury Place Apartments, dropped off handmade blankets to the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center NICU, held an interactive holiday lesson at the Morrell Neighborhood School and capped the efforts with doughnuts and coffee for the maintenance department, secretaries and security guards at the high school.
“It was a lot of fun,” Vitallie said.
She and Vogel noted that the work with the humane society was a highlight and they’d like to help out there more.
The idea to create these events came from the group’s recent designation as a Peace Builder Club.
That means they have a dedication to promoting positivity and selflessness, vice president Taylor Mock, a junior, said.
Looking forward, since Vogel and Vitallie will be leaving at the end of this school year, they want to do as much as possible before then.
Upcoming projects include placing benches that the Greater Johnstown welding club made, donating solar suitcases, shelter boxes for disaster relief and creation of an annual color run to benefit the humane society.
Devin Carosi, club adviser and teacher, considers these endeavors important.
“When it comes to getting students prepared to be a citizen that cares, these community projects are so important,” he said.
Kurt Hoffman, high school assistant principal, agreed.
“The JHS Interact Club has perennially been recognized as outstanding by their affiliated Rotary District 7330 since 2014,” he said. “The work of Mr. Carosi, and students like Emmalie Vitale and Jaydyn Vogel, lead the way for a strong community ‘lift’ and involvement. The students who participate in our Interact Club are truly leaving their mark on our community with the work they are doing. I am grateful for their passion to make a difference in the lives of so many people. They are exemplars of Trojan PRIDE.”
For Mock, “it’s really nice to help the community, especially in a time of need.”
All three students credit the older learners who led the group before them for their drive to do good.
They also said being part of the Interact Club has made them more outgoing and improved their lives.
“It really pushes you to be better in literally everything,” Vogel said.
Carosi has firsthand experience with the students’ improvement.
“It’s so nice to see the students grow and come full circle,” he said.
He described advisement of the group as the longest but most fulfilling part of his job.
The teacher is also impressed by the officers’ drive and considers himself lucky to work with them.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
