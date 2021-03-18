Students and staff at Greater Johnstown High School celebrated Read Across America Week by continuously and communally reading “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien.
The novel was broken down into 67 sections, and each individual was responsible for sharing four pages orally at scheduled times.
Amy Arcurio, superintendent, kicked off the event at 7:40 a.m. March 3, and was followed by readers every 10 minutes until high school Principal Michael Dadey finished the book at 11:40 a.m. March 4.
The reading also was live-streamed from the school library via Google Meet for classes to drop in on throughout the day and track progress.
Faculty also donated 15 books that student participants received chances to win.
To commemorate the event, art students from Greater Johnstown painted a window mural in the high school lobby.
“The Hobbit” was chosen because of its themes of friendship, diversity, unexpected adventure and collaboration.
