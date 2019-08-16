MEYERS[mdash] Harvey Peter, 66, Meyersdale. Died August 15, 2019 at In-Touch Hospice. Born in Meyersdale, October 9, 1952 to the late William K. and Ellen Orvada (Meyers) Meyers. Preceded in death by brothers: Eric Meyers and William R. Meyers. Survived by numerous cousins. Harvey worked at …
MALIK[mdash] Joginder P., 84, Westmont, died August 15, 2019. Joginder was born October 11, 1934, in New Delhi, India, to parents Ram Saran Das and Savitri Devi, both predeceased. He is survived by his friend, Clarese Peterson. Joginder was an importer for many years, and also owner of sever…
RODKEY[mdash] Robert W., 82, Nanty Glo, went to be with the Lord Aug. 15, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born June 19, 1937 in Nanty Glo. Son of the late Robert T. and Elda Mae (Mack) Rodkey. Preceded in death by 1st wife Carol Mae (McFeaters) Rodkey, brothers Walter, Raymond, Willi…
CALLAHAN[mdash] Lois R., 97, of Stoystown formerly of Dale Boro, Johnstown passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter and son in law. Born July 29, 1922 to Allen H. and Edna R. (Gindlesperger) George in Johnstown. Preceded in death by parents, husband, Glen R. Callahan (1988), daught…
