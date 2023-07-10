Greater Johnstown High School Alumni Association will hold its all-class reunion beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
There will be food vendors and Johnstown Area Heritage Association will be assisting with refreshments.
Music will be provided by That Oldies Band.
In addition, there will be a basket party and 50/50.
Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund.
Information: 814-242-2083.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.