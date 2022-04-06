JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – At least four classrooms will be constructed at the Greater Johnstown Elementary School building by converting the large group instruction space and old locker rooms into learning areas.
The move was approved by the board at Tuesday’s meeting and will cost about $420,000 total.
Earlier this year, the school directors considered options for adding more space to the Lower Yoder Township elementary building, including an addition, but no decisions were made.
“We went back to the drawing board,” District Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
The Efficiency Network (TEN), of Pittsburgh, which is already handling upgrades to district buildings, was consulted on the matter, and these new options were suggested.
District leaders have struggled since the elementary schools were combined a few years ago to find space for all of the learners in the Westgate Drive location.
Joe Richards, TEN senior project manager, told the members that the large instructional space – a tiered area – will be filled in to create one level and divided into two rooms for $225,066. At this time, the space is used partly as a music room.
The two locker rooms in the building are not used traditionally, with one serving as a storage area. Richards said the showers would be demolished, but the lavatories are to remain. This will create two more classrooms for $195,960.
Board member Randy Romesburg asked if the showers are ever used for junior high sports and was told no.
Another option considered by the group was to partition off part of the library to create three additional classrooms. Richards said the district could do that or add a second story to that space.
However, he told the board that those improvements couldn’t be completed until next summer, while the other conversions could more than likely be done by the 2022-23 school year.
Richards also said the library project, which was the most expensive of the three at $340,710, could be held if that’s what the members wanted.
“Is anyone getting short-changed on this?” board President Eugene Pentz asked.
Richards told him that the library conversion would be a sacrifice, but as far as he’s seen how the large instructional space and locker rooms are used, those wouldn’t be an issue.
When the the matter was raised for a vote, Greater Johnstown Business Manager Samantha Williams advised the school directors to table the library option, and they did, while approving the other actions.
