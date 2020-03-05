Greater Johnstown Elementary took a few cues from Dr. Seuss Thursday night at the community engagement event held at the school during Read Across America Week.
With booths based on “Green Eggs and Ham,” “There’s a Wocket in my Pocket” and “The Cat in the Hat” students and their parents explored a “Seussical” world.
“Once we get them here, there’s a little bit of everything,” Greater Johnstown schools Federal Programs Student Services Coordinator, Vicki Ryan said.
With help from the school’s parent teacher organization, other educators and Community School Director Tim Grose, the event featured a combination of entertainment and education.
Grose said the school always tries to focus on positive promotion and in doing so he invited organizations such as The Alternative Community Resource Program, The Learning Lamp and Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies.
“It helps them see the school as more of a resource than a school,” Grose said about inviting the groups.
As an added benefit, children who attended the event got to pick a Dr. Seuss book to take home.
For Tonya Myers and her two children, this was the first time they’d attended an engagement event.
“I just wanted to spend time with my children and get them to read,” she said.
Her son, Demetrius Jones, 9, said though he isn’t all too fond of reading, he does enjoy the “Captain Underpants” series and he was having fun spending time with his family and exploring all the booths.
His favorite part was flipping the green eggs and ham, which taught students how to use utensils.
Myers said she planned on attending future events such as this, and liked the fact that her children could interact with different activities and explore.
Another group of children enjoying the event were Lenix Armstrong, 6, her sister Opal, 3, and Bryson Christina, 7.
The trio said they were excited for the crafts and also getting to participate in Read Across America Week during school.
They all participated in a booth led by art teacher Joe Barr who was demonstrating how to draw The Cat in the Hat.
Students could use pencils and paper at the table and give it their best shot while Barr advised them.
Ryan said Greater Johnstown Elementary tries to host a community engagement once a month to bring parents to the school.
“We become people instead of voices on the phone,” she said.
At the end of March there will be a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics night and April’s event will be family bingo night, according to Ryan.
