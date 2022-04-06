JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Representatives of the Greater Johnstown Education Association took the podium during public comment at Tuesday’s Greater Johnstown School Board meeting to announce a vote of no confidence in Superintendent Amy Arcurio and Director of Special Education Amie Lumadue.
GJEA member Melissa Johnson and union President Nancy Behe listed several issues the educators of the district are facing in the classroom.
“The school of today is not as it was 10 years, five years, even a year ago,” Johnson said. “We’ve seen on social media the violence, the dangerous incidents that are happening in the schools repeatedly, yet these incidents have received little prevention from future incidents, including the failure to support staff enforcement of the student code of conduct.”
She added that there have been weapon issues, threats, and student-on-student and student-on-staff assaults.
“We have teachers out on worker’s compensation due to injuries sustained related to student violence,” Behe said in a statement released before the meeting. “We have students who are arrested in school, then return to the classroom with repeated incidents. What kind of message does that send to other students that follow the rules?”
Johnson listed several problems the teachers of Greater Johnstown are dealing with, such as learners’ behavior, disrespect for authority and lack of social skills. They worry about whether the schools are a safe environment for learning and as a workplace.
She called the vote of no confidence an extremely difficult decision that the majority of the 214 members represented by the association supported.
“So, we are asking that this call to action results in renewed efforts to curb persistent problems that exist in the district,” Behe said, “that teachers are respected with a valid seat at the table in order to fulfill the policies the board has in place to support the initiatives that you, the board, are working to create in order to move our schools forward.”
Outside of the meeting, Behe recognized the school directors’ work to improve the district.
Behe suggested that an open dialogue with other urban education leaders needs to be created in order to learn what works.
“We need to take back control of our schools,” she said.
Prior to a nearly hour-and-a-half-long executive session, Arcurio gave her response to the union comments.
“The vote that you speak of has come as a complete surprise to me, to be honest,” she said.
Arcurio added that she’s never been told why the vote was taken.
The district leader told the group of teachers there in person and online that she has a lot of empathy for what they are going through, acknowledging that after the COVID-19 pandemic learners returned to the classrooms with anxiety, depression and lack of respect for authority.
“I hear your frustrations, and they are the same frustrations voiced by the students I meet with as part of my student advisory group,” she said. “The same as my leadership team, the same of this board of directors, the same as our parents.”
Arcurio said the behaviors are rooted in and exacerbated by the lack of funding and the global pandemic.
She also listed the steps the board has taken to address these matters, such as hiring more security and social workers, and purchasing metal detectors and security cameras.
Her remarks were followed by solicitor Ron Repak, who described the union representatives’ speeches as “sad and shameless.”
After the executive session, board President Eugene Pentz called on the GJEA, the board and Arcurio to meet and dive deeper into the problems facing the district.
However, Pentz said he and the board support the superintendent.
“I’m behind you,” he told Arcurio.
Pentz also stated that the members are trying to improve the district and that he doesn’t think there’s a simple answer to the problems within.
Kurt Hoffman, assistant high school principal, described school unrest as a complex issue.
“The difficult situation we find ourselves in should not be placed on singular individuals to solve,” he said.
After the meeting, board member Missy Spaugy said now is the time to come together for the students.
“The teachers and staff in this district have my utmost support and we as a board are 100% invested in making everyone feel and be safer,” she said. “We have worked for several months on a plan that we will implement at the start of next school year. We do sympathize with all of our staff in the district and it is truly our goal, and we will make our schools better again.”
Spaugy did not provide details of that plan because much of that discussion takes place in executive sessions, but she said that now is the time for action.
