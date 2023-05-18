JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown High School senior Pariah Manna just earned her board certification in cosmetology and said she never could have achieved that without the tutelage of her teacher Nancy Behe.
"I don't think anyone else could have done it," Manna said. "She really prepared us. I don't think I could have passed without her."
She is one of four of Behe's seniors who've received their board certifications and can now work full time in salons across the state.
A fifth student, Nevaeh Hooper, will take her test in June.
When going for their certification, the cosmetologists knowledge on everything from client behavior to mixing ratios for hair color and much more is examined.
According to the state Board of Cosmetology, the certificate is needed when a professional is cleaning and/or beautifying hair by cutting, coloring and/or styling it with or without chemicals; removing hair; proving an upper body for massage, stimulation and/or manipulation using mechanical or electrical appliances; applying makeup and creams; and performing manicures and/or pedicures.
Additionally, a license means a cosmetologist "completed a minimum of 1,250 hours in the cosmetology curriculum at a licensed school of cosmetology" and passed the examine.
Manna said the boards testing was kind of scary, but surreal as well.
Allison Toma, who passed her certification on May 11, agreed.
She said the students put in a lot of practice and were thrilled with the results.
Savana Rose and Rosemary McClain said they felt extremely prepared for the licensing examine.
McClain passed her boards alongside Manna in April and Rose did so on May 4.
"Everything we learned was on the test," Rose said.
She and McClain added that Behe's lessons throughout the past four years really helped.
For the cosmetology teacher, watching her students grow and master employable skills that culminate in the certification is a joyous experience.
"At their young age, to put a four-year commitment in and finish is a big deal," Behe said.
She described the experience as rewarding, especially because she knows the skills her students learn in the program, such as customer service, geometry and anatomy, will stay with them forever.
Behe also said cosmetology is a good foundation for everything, and the job market is sustainable, so even if the students pursue other careers, they can always return to a salon and work.
That's true for Rose, who is attending Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in the fall for early childhood education.
However, during the summer she'll work at the salon in JC Penney to earn some money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.