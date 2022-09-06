JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The first phase of the Greater Johnstown School District construction upgrades is complete with no deficiencies, and the second phase is 85% to 90% done, the Greater Johnstown school board was told at Tuesday’s meeting.
Joe Richards, The Efficiency Network senior project manager, updated the board members about the progress of ongoing renovations that TEN has managed at all three district school buildings during the past year or so.
“Thanks to the district, it’s been one of the smoothest projects we’ve done in a long time,” he said, adding that school leaders have provided a lot of access and support to the TEN team.
Upgrades provided by the Pittsburgh-based company range from installation of air conditioning at the high and elementary schools, a new roof on the middle and elementary schools, LED lighting replacements at all buildings, electrical updates at the middle school and several other improvements.
With change orders and adjustments, the total cost of this work comes to about $29 million, a vast majority of which was paid for by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, district business manager Samantha Williams said. The remainder was covered by money from the general fund.
Greater Johnstown has nearly paid the total amount, approving a $4.3 million payment to TEN at Tuesday’s meeting. Williams said that, with that motion passing, the district has about one more payment to make now.
One of the last items that will be installed to wrap up Phase Two for TEN is a chiller for the elementary school air conditioning project. Richards told the board that his company had received a notice last week that the piece of equipment had shipped, and they are waiting for its arrival. He expects the chiller’s arrival within the next week and said it will take five to seven days to install.
There’s some minor HVAC work that still needs to be completed at the high school as well.
Richards said the classrooms that were installed in the back of the elementary library are ready for students to move into, he’s waiting on occupancy permits and the large-group instruction space at that building will be ready by October.
Amy Arcurio, district superintendent, said afterward that TEN has been a great company to work with and that these projects will help Greater Johnstown educate students.
“It really just puts our physical plant, our buildings, where they need to be,” she said.
Arcurio added that she’s grateful for the ESSER money because it’s allowed the district to give students the learning environment they need to succeed.
Richards expects the upgrade projects to finish in late October or early November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.