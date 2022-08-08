JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new space made for the youngest visitors to the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, 100 Haynes St., will open soon.
Child Watch is a space for 2- to 6-year-olds to have fun while their parents workout or take classes.
The program is scheduled to begin Aug. 27, but families will get a sneak preview from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday with a "Summer Snow Day."
This will be the first in a series of Saturday events that will include a story, craft project and guided play activity.
Programs will take place on Aug. 27, Sept. 3, Sept. 10 and Sept. 24 at the same time.
Themes include dinosaur day, back-to-school, cars and trucks and more.
Cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
For more information, call 814-535-8381.
